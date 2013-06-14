MUMBAI, June 14 Indian sugar futures fell on Friday due to profit-taking, driven by sluggish demand from bulk consumers, though a likely drop in production next year and expectations of a rise in import duty restricted the downside.

* The key July contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.55 percent at 3,092 rupees ($53.27) per 100 kg at 0853 GMT, after hitting a three-and-a-half-month high of 3,150 rupees on Wednesday.

* "Bulk consumers are cutting purchases. The temperature has come down in most part of the country due to the monsoon rains and reduced demand for cold drink and ice creams," said a Mumbai-based dealer.

* Ample annual monsoon rains have covered half of India two days ahead of the usual date and more hefty downpours are expected next week, weather experts said on Thursday.

* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer, but tapers off with the arrival of the monsoon.

* Spot sugar fell 12 rupees to 3,061 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

* Sugar output in top producing Maharashtra state is likely to fall by 25 percent year-on-year to 6 million tonnes in 2013/14 as drought reduced the acreage under the crop, a state official said.

* India is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in 2012/13, an industry body has said, against an annual demand of about 23 million tonnes. ($1 = 58.0400 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)