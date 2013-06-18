MUMBAI, June 18 Indian sugar futures edged down
on Tuesday due to weak demand from bulk consumers though
expectations of a rise in import duty restricted the downside.
* The key July contract on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.23 percent at 3,104 rupees
($53.72) per 100 kg at 1119 GMT.
* "Sugar prices are expected to trade stable with a negative
bias this week due to sluggish demand from millers. The July
contract can fall to 3,085 rupees," said Chowda Reddy, a senior
analyst at JRG Wealth Management.
* India's monsoon rains have covered the entire country a
month ahead of schedule, brightening the prospects for a bumper
output of summer-sown crops such as rice, oilseeds and cotton in
one of the world's leading producers.
* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers
typically rises during the summer, but tapers off with the
arrival of the monsoon.
* Spot sugar fell 7 rupees to 3,063 rupees per 100 kg at the
Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.
* Sugar output in top producing Maharashtra state is likely
to fall by 25 percent year-on-year to 6 million tonnes in
2013/14 as drought reduced the acreage under the crop, a state
official said.
* India is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in
2012/13, an industry body has said, against an annual demand of
about 23 million tonnes.
($1 = 57.7850 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)