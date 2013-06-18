MUMBAI, June 18 Indian sugar futures edged down on Tuesday due to weak demand from bulk consumers though expectations of a rise in import duty restricted the downside.

* The key July contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.23 percent at 3,104 rupees ($53.72) per 100 kg at 1119 GMT.

* "Sugar prices are expected to trade stable with a negative bias this week due to sluggish demand from millers. The July contract can fall to 3,085 rupees," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* India's monsoon rains have covered the entire country a month ahead of schedule, brightening the prospects for a bumper output of summer-sown crops such as rice, oilseeds and cotton in one of the world's leading producers.

* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer, but tapers off with the arrival of the monsoon.

* Spot sugar fell 7 rupees to 3,063 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

* Sugar output in top producing Maharashtra state is likely to fall by 25 percent year-on-year to 6 million tonnes in 2013/14 as drought reduced the acreage under the crop, a state official said.

* India is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in 2012/13, an industry body has said, against an annual demand of about 23 million tonnes. ($1 = 57.7850 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)