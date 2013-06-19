(Repeats to additional subscribers)

NEW DELHI, June 19 Indian sugar futures fell on Wednesday, extending losses from the previous session because of plentiful monsoon rains in cane-growing regions.

* The key July contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 1.48 percent at 3,059 rupees ($52.05) per 100 kg at 1048 GMT.

* "Monsoon rains have been better than expected, especially in the drought-hit areas of Maharashtra and Karnataka (states)," said a Mumbai-based trader working with the Indian unit of a global trading company.

* India's monsoon rains have covered the entire country a month ahead of schedule, brightening the prospects for a bumper output of summer-sown crops such as rice, oilseeds and cotton in one of the world's leading producers.

* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer, but tapers off with the arrival of the monsoon.

* Spot sugar fell 6 rupees to 3,058 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

* Sugar output in top producing Maharashtra state is expected to fall by 25 percent year-on-year to 6 million tonnes in 2013/14 as drought reduced the acreage under the crop.

* India is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in 2012/13, an industry body has said, against an annual demand of about 23 million tonnes.

* Food Minister K.V. Thomas told Reuters in an interview that his ministry held that the import tax on sugar not be increased to at least until September. ($1 = 58.76 rupees) (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)