BRIEF-Reliance Industries says over 72 mln Jio customers sign up for Prime plan
* Reliance Industries says over 72 million Jio customers have signed up for Jio Prime
(Repeats to additional subscribers)
NEW DELHI, June 19 Indian sugar futures fell on Wednesday, extending losses from the previous session because of plentiful monsoon rains in cane-growing regions.
* The key July contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 1.48 percent at 3,059 rupees ($52.05) per 100 kg at 1048 GMT.
* "Monsoon rains have been better than expected, especially in the drought-hit areas of Maharashtra and Karnataka (states)," said a Mumbai-based trader working with the Indian unit of a global trading company.
* India's monsoon rains have covered the entire country a month ahead of schedule, brightening the prospects for a bumper output of summer-sown crops such as rice, oilseeds and cotton in one of the world's leading producers.
* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer, but tapers off with the arrival of the monsoon.
* Spot sugar fell 6 rupees to 3,058 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.
* Sugar output in top producing Maharashtra state is expected to fall by 25 percent year-on-year to 6 million tonnes in 2013/14 as drought reduced the acreage under the crop.
* India is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in 2012/13, an industry body has said, against an annual demand of about 23 million tonnes.
* Food Minister K.V. Thomas told Reuters in an interview that his ministry held that the import tax on sugar not be increased to at least until September. ($1 = 58.76 rupees) (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Reliance Industries says over 72 million Jio customers have signed up for Jio Prime
* Dow down 0.16 pct, S&P down 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.06 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Cognizant names Betsy Atkins and John Dineen to board of directors