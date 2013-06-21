NEW DELHI, June 21 Indian sugar futures rose
marginally on Friday after a prolonged weak spell, but traders
expect the contract to drop again due to weak fundamentals.
* The key July contract was up 0.03 percent at 3,061
rupees ($51.23) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange at 0950 GMT.
* "Sugar is up purely on speculative trade but fundamentals
suggest prices will very soon fall due to oversupply," said
Mukesh Kuvadia, the secretary of the Bombay Sugar Merchants
Association.
* Carry-over stocks are expected to be 8-9 million tonnes on
Oct. 1, up from 6 million tonnes on Oct. 1, 2012, Kuvadia said.
* "We see the same bearish trend until at least September
when the current seasons ends. The trend may change in the next
season when global sugar prices could go up, giving India an
opportunity to export to cut down surplus stocks," he said.
* Spot sugar fell 7 rupees to 3,057 rupees per 100 kg at the
Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.
* India is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in
2012/13, an industry body has said, against an annual demand of
about 23 million tonnes.
($1 = 59.7500 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)