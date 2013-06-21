NEW DELHI, June 21 Indian sugar futures rose marginally on Friday after a prolonged weak spell, but traders expect the contract to drop again due to weak fundamentals.

* The key July contract was up 0.03 percent at 3,061 rupees ($51.23) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange at 0950 GMT.

* "Sugar is up purely on speculative trade but fundamentals suggest prices will very soon fall due to oversupply," said Mukesh Kuvadia, the secretary of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* Carry-over stocks are expected to be 8-9 million tonnes on Oct. 1, up from 6 million tonnes on Oct. 1, 2012, Kuvadia said.

* "We see the same bearish trend until at least September when the current seasons ends. The trend may change in the next season when global sugar prices could go up, giving India an opportunity to export to cut down surplus stocks," he said.

* Spot sugar fell 7 rupees to 3,057 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

* India is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in 2012/13, an industry body has said, against an annual demand of about 23 million tonnes. ($1 = 59.7500 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)