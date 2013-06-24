MUMBAI, June 24 Indian sugar futures on Monday fell to their lowest level in a month on sluggish demand from bulk consumers and ample supplies; though they pared losses in the afternoon on concerns over next year's production.

* The key July contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.10 percent at 3,008 rupees ($50.83) per 100 kg at 1059 GMT, after hitting a low of 3,002 rupees earlier, the lowest level since May 28.

* "The early arrival of the monsoon rains in north India depressed buying from bulk consumers. Sales of ice-creams and cold drinks slowed down due to the monsoon rains," said a Mumbai-based dealer.

* Monsoon rains have covered the entire country a month ahead of schedule.

* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer, but tapers off with the arrival of the monsoon.

* Spot sugar fell 11 rupees to 3,047 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

* Sugar output in top producing Maharashtra state is likely to fall by 25 percent year-on-year to 6 million tonnes in 2013/14 as drought reduced the acreage under the crop, a state official said.

* India is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in 2012/13, an industry body has said, against an annual demand of about 23 million tonnes. ($1 = 59.1750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)