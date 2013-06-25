BRIEF-Mahindra and Mahindra says ruling on BS-III vehicles to have one-time material impact
* Says company statement "supreme court order banning the sale of BS III vehicles"
MUMBAI, June 25 Indian sugar futures on Tuesday fell to their lowest level in more than a month on subdued demand amid surplus supplies and as the government decided not to raise import duty on the sweetener at least for the next two months.
* The key July contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.27 percent at 3,003 rupees ($50.24)per 100 kg at 0908 GMT, after hitting a low of 2,993 rupees earlier in the day, the lowest level since May 20.
* "Sentiments are very weak. Bulk consumers are cutting purchases due to monsoon rainfall. The government has also turned down proposal to increase import duty," said Nalini Rao, an analyst at India Infoline Ltd.
* India's farm minister had demanded an increase in duty on the sweetener to protect local mills from cheaper imports, but the finance ministry last week declined to raise duty until September, traders said.
* Monsoon rains have covered the entire country a month ahead of schedule.
* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer, but tapers off with the arrival of the monsoon.
* Spot sugar edged up 4 rupees to 3,051 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.
* India is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in 2012/13, an industry body has said, against an annual demand of about 23 million tonnes.
($1 = 59.7775 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)
