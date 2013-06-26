MUMBAI, June 26 Indian sugar futures edged higher on Wednesday from their lowest level in more than a month on bargain buying, driven by an estimated drop in next year's production, though weak demand from bulk consumers capped the upside.

* The key July contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.40 percent at 3,016 rupees ($50.27) per 100 kg at 0937 GMT, after hitting a low of 2,993 rupees in the previous session, the lowest level since May 20.

* "Demand is very weak. Bulk buyers are not buying due to the monsoon season," said Ashok Jain, president of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

"Mills are also not ready to cut prices substantially as next year's production is set to go down due to drought in Maharashtra. They don't want to sell stocks at a lower level"

* Monsoon rains have covered the entire country a month ahead of schedule.

* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer, but tapers off with the arrival of the monsoon.

* Sugar output in top producing Maharashtra state is likely to fall by 25 percent year-on-year to 6 million tonnes in 2013/14 as drought reduced the acreage under the crop, a state official said.

* Spot sugar edged up 4 rupees to 3,051 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

* India is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in 2012/13, an industry body has said, against an annual demand of about 23 million tonnes. ($1 = 60 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)