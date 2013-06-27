MUMBAI, June 27 Indian sugar futures were treading water on Thursday as an expected drop in production due to a drought in key producing areas offset sluggish demand from bulk consumers.

* The key July contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was unchanged at 3,024 rupees ($49.93)per 100 kg at 0948 GMT, after hitting a low of 2,993 rupees earlier this week, the lowest level since May 20.

* "Cold drink and ice-cream makers are cutting purchases as demand for their products is softening. Retail demand is also largely subdued," said a member of Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

"Mills in Maharashtra are quoting higher prices. They think prices will improve from the current level due to lower production next year and festival demand."

* Monsoon rains have covered the entire country a month ahead of schedule.

* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer, but tapers off with the arrival of the monsoon.

* Sugar output in top producing Maharashtra state is likely to fall by 25 percent year-on-year to 6 million tonnes in 2013/14 as drought reduced the acreage under the crop, a state official said.

* Spot sugar nudged down 2 rupees to 3,053 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

* India is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in 2012/13, an industry body has said, against an annual demand of about 23 million tonnes.

($1 = 60.5650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)