MUMBAI, June 28 Indian sugar futures fell on Friday to their lowest in nearly six weeks on sluggish demand from bulk buyers due to the early arrival of the monsoon and abundant supplies.

* An expected drop in India's sugar production in the next crop year starting from Oct. 1 due to a drought in key producing areas limited the downside.

* The key July contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.93 percent at 2,992 rupees ($50.3) per 100 kg at 0910 GMT. It hit a low of 2,979 rupees earlier in the day, the lowest since May 20.

* "Demand is very weak in the physical market. Bulk buyers are not making purchases due to a drop in temperatures. Retail buying is also subdued," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* Monsoon rains have covered the entire country a month ahead of schedule.

* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer, but tapers off with the arrival of the monsoon.

* Sugar output in top producing Maharashtra state is likely to fall by 25 percent year-on-year to 6 million tonnes in 2013/14 as drought reduced the acreage under the crop, a state official said.

* Spot sugar nudged down 2 rupees to 3,053 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

* "In the overseas market, sugar prices are under pressure due to a bumper crop in Brazil. That surplus output is also affecting sentiment here," Reddy said.

* New York raw sugar futures sank on Thursday, under pressure from technical selling and spread-related trade, as a large expected July delivery weighed.

* India is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in 2012/13, an industry body has said, against an annual demand of about 23 million tonnes. ($1 = 59.5 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)