MUMBAI, July 2 Indian sugar futures eased on Tuesday on slowing demand from bulk consumers, though an expected drop in next year's production due to a drought and exports orders limited the downside.

* The key July contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.43 percent at 2,994 rupees ($50.38) per 100 kg at 0919 GMT. It hit a low of 2,979 rupees last week, the lowest since May 20.

* "Demand from bulk consumers is falling. Retail demand is also weak," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Indiabulls Commodities.

* "Reports of exports deals are giving support to prices. In the short term, prices are likely to remain range-bound."

* Monsoon rains have covered the entire country a month ahead of schedule.

* Demand for sugar from ice cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer, but tapers off with the arrival of the monsoon.

* Indian traders have signed deals to export 75,000 tonnes of white sugar in July, reversing an import trend after the rupee's depreciation and with strong demand in Gulf and African states due to the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan.

* Spot sugar edged up 9 rupees to 3,067 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

* Sugar output in India's top producing Maharashtra state is likely to fall by 25 percent year-on-year to 6 million tonnes in 2013/14 as last year's drought reduced the acreage under the crop. ($1 = 59.4312 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)