MUMBAI, July 3 Indian sugar futures fell on Wednesday to their lowest level in one month and a half on subdued demand from bulk buyers such as ice cream makers amid ample supplies.

* Export orders and an expected drop in next year's output due to a drought limited the downside.

* The key July contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.40 percent at 2,981 rupees ($49.96) per 100 kg at 0858 GMT. It hit a low of 2,973 rupees earlier in the day, the lowest since May 20.

* "The market is over supplied. Mills are floating tenders, but there are fewer buyers. Since bulk buyers are not in the market, traders are seeking sugar at lower price," said an official with a co-operative sugar mill based in Maharashtra.

* Ice cream and beverage makers typically trim purchase during the monsoon as rainfall brings down temperature.

* Indian traders have signed deals to export 75,000 tonnes of white sugar in July, reversing an import trend after the rupee's depreciation and with strong demand in Gulf and African states due to the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan.

* A lack of Pakistani sugar available for export and strong demand before the Muslim festival of Ramadan have created opportunities for Indian sales to nearby markets, but the window for foreign sales risks closing soon.

* Spot sugar edged down 9 rupees to 3,060 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

* Sugar output in India's top producing Maharashtra state is likely to fall 25 percent year-on-year to 6 million tonnes in 2013/14 as last year's drought reduced the acreage under the crop.

* New York raw sugar futures drifted slightly lower on Tuesday, heading toward last week's three-year low, while the nearby contract extended its steep discount to October, under pressure from producer selling and abundant supplies in Brazil. ($1 = 59.6725 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jijo Jacob)