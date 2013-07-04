MUMBAI, July 4 Indian sugar futures rose on
Thursday from their lowest level in a month and a half on
expectations of a rise in exports in the coming weeks and an
estimated drop in next year's production.
* The key July contract on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange was up 1.31 percent at 3,014 rupees
($50.01) per 100 kg at 1022 GMT. It hit a low of 2,973 rupees in
the previous session, the lowest since May 20.
* "The depreciation in rupee is opening a window of
opportunity for Indian exporters. It is also discouraging
imports," said Ashwini Bansod, a senior analyst at Phillip
Commodities India Pvt Ltd.
* A weak rupee increases the returns of sugar exporters. The
rupee eased on Thursday.
* Top Indian sugar refiner, Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd
, aims to soon begin exporting white sugar from its
Haldia unit on the country's east coast to cash in on strong
demand during the Ramadan festival and limited supplies in Asia
amid a weak rupee.
* Indian traders have signed deals to export 75,000 tonnes
of white sugar in July, reversing an import trend after the
rupee's depreciation and with strong demand in Gulf and African
states due to the Islamic fasting month of
Ramadan.
* A lack of Pakistani sugar available for export and strong
demand before the Muslim festival of Ramadan have created
opportunities for Indian sales to nearby markets, but the window
for foreign sales risks closing soon.
* Spot sugar edged up 1 rupee to 3,058 rupees per 100 kg at
the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.
* Ice cream and beverage makers typically trim sugar
purchases during the monsoon season as demand declines as
rainfall brings the temperature down.
* Sugar output in India's top producing Maharashtra state is
likely to fall 25 percent year-on-year to 6 million tonnes in
2013/14 as last year's drought reduced the acreage under the
crop.
($1 = 60.2675 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadav, Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)