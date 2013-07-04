MUMBAI, July 4 Indian sugar futures rose on Thursday from their lowest level in a month and a half on expectations of a rise in exports in the coming weeks and an estimated drop in next year's production.

* The key July contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 1.31 percent at 3,014 rupees ($50.01) per 100 kg at 1022 GMT. It hit a low of 2,973 rupees in the previous session, the lowest since May 20.

* "The depreciation in rupee is opening a window of opportunity for Indian exporters. It is also discouraging imports," said Ashwini Bansod, a senior analyst at Phillip Commodities India Pvt Ltd.

* A weak rupee increases the returns of sugar exporters. The rupee eased on Thursday.

* Top Indian sugar refiner, Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd , aims to soon begin exporting white sugar from its Haldia unit on the country's east coast to cash in on strong demand during the Ramadan festival and limited supplies in Asia amid a weak rupee.

* Indian traders have signed deals to export 75,000 tonnes of white sugar in July, reversing an import trend after the rupee's depreciation and with strong demand in Gulf and African states due to the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan.

* A lack of Pakistani sugar available for export and strong demand before the Muslim festival of Ramadan have created opportunities for Indian sales to nearby markets, but the window for foreign sales risks closing soon.

* Spot sugar edged up 1 rupee to 3,058 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

* Ice cream and beverage makers typically trim sugar purchases during the monsoon season as demand declines as rainfall brings the temperature down.

* Sugar output in India's top producing Maharashtra state is likely to fall 25 percent year-on-year to 6 million tonnes in 2013/14 as last year's drought reduced the acreage under the crop. ($1 = 60.2675 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadav, Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)