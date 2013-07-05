MUMBAI, July 5 Indian sugar futures were steady on Friday as a rise in the import duty and export orders offset higher supplies due to surplus production for three straight years.

* The key August contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.03 percent at 3,067 rupees ($51.02) per 100 kg at 0910 GMT.

* "Some mills in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra are willing to cut sugar prices. They need money to pay farmers," said a Mumbai-based dealer.

* "The rise in import duty has improved sentiment a bit. Exports are also happening. If rupee weakens further, we can see more export deals happening in coming weeks."

* A weak rupee increases the returns of sugar exporters. The rupee eased on Friday.

* "It has decided to raise the import duty on sugar from 10 percent to 15 percent," Food Minister K V Thomas told reporters on Friday.

* Top Indian sugar refiner, Shree Renuka Sugars, aims to soon begin exporting white sugar from its Haldia unit on the country's east coast to cash in on strong demand during the Ramadan festival and limited supplies in Asia amid a weak rupee.

* A lack of Pakistani sugar available for export and strong demand before the Muslim festival of Ramadan have created opportunities for Indian sales to nearby markets, but the window for foreign sales risks closing soon.

* Spot sugar rose 17 rupee to 3,079 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

* Ice cream and beverage makers typically trim sugar purchases during the monsoon season, when lower temperature cuts demand for their products.

* Sugar output in India's top producing Maharashtra state is likely to fall 25 percent year-on-year to 6 million tonnes in 2013/14 as last year's drought reduced the acreage under the crop. ($1 = 60.1150 rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav in Mumbai and Nigam Prusty in New Delhi; Editing by Anand Basu)