MUMBAI, July 5 Indian sugar futures were steady
on Friday as a rise in the import duty and export orders offset
higher supplies due to surplus production for three straight
years.
* The key August contract on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.03 percent at 3,067 rupees
($51.02) per 100 kg at 0910 GMT.
* "Some mills in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra are willing
to cut sugar prices. They need money to pay farmers," said a
Mumbai-based dealer.
* "The rise in import duty has improved sentiment a bit.
Exports are also happening. If rupee weakens further, we can see
more export deals happening in coming weeks."
* A weak rupee increases the returns of sugar exporters. The
rupee eased on Friday.
* "It has decided to raise the import duty on sugar from 10
percent to 15 percent," Food Minister K V Thomas told reporters
on Friday.
* Top Indian sugar refiner, Shree Renuka Sugars,
aims to soon begin exporting white sugar from its Haldia unit on
the country's east coast to cash in on strong demand during the
Ramadan festival and limited supplies in Asia amid a weak rupee.
* A lack of Pakistani sugar available for export and strong
demand before the Muslim festival of Ramadan have created
opportunities for Indian sales to nearby markets, but the window
for foreign sales risks closing soon.
* Spot sugar rose 17 rupee to 3,079 rupees per 100 kg at the
Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.
* Ice cream and beverage makers typically trim sugar
purchases during the monsoon season, when lower temperature cuts
demand for their products.
* Sugar output in India's top producing Maharashtra state is
likely to fall 25 percent year-on-year to 6 million tonnes in
2013/14 as last year's drought reduced the acreage under the
crop.
($1 = 60.1150 rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav in Mumbai and Nigam Prusty in New
Delhi; Editing by Anand Basu)