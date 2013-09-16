MUMBAI, Sept 16 Indian sugar futures eased on Monday, weighed down by expectations of higher supplies from the new crop.

* India's sugar output is expected to be 25 million tonnes in the season starting from October, up from a previous forecast of 23.7 million tonnes, as heavy monsoon rains have helped boost yields of the unharvested cane crop, a leading industry body said on Monday.

* The key October contract was 0.74 percent lower at 2,970 rupees ($46.85) per 100 kg at 1035 GMT on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* "Overall supplies are higher. Mills want to sell their stock before crushing season starts," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities.

* Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the top two sugar producing states in India, have received more rainfall than normal since the start of the monsoon in June, data from the weather department showed, boosting prospects of higher production.

* Selling is advised at 2,970 rupees, for a target of 2,930 rupees, with a stop loss of 3,000, said Reddy.

* Spot sugar was 9.90 rupees lower at 3,013.75 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state. ($1 = 63.3925 rupees) (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)