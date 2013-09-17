MEDIA-India's ICICI Bank, Axis Bank sell 18 bln rupees of loans to Ballarpur Industries to Edelweiss - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
MUMBAI, Sept 17 Indian sugar futures extended losses on Tuesday, trading near their lowest level in six weeks, weighed by expectations of higher supplies from the new crop.
* India's sugar output is expected to be 25 million tonnes in the season starting in October, up from a previous forecast of 23.7 million tonnes, as heavy monsoon rains have helped boost yields of the unharvested cane crop, a leading industry body said on Monday.
* "Sufficient sugar is available in the market and we are looking at higher production as well," said Nalini Rao, an analyst with India Infoline, explaining the decline in sugar prices.
* The key October contract was 0.54 percent lower at 2,953 rupees ($47.00) per 100 kg at 0933 GMT on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, after hitting a low of 2,952 rupees, a level last seen on July 30.
* Sugar may witness a further correction till 2,900 rupees, said Rao.
* Spot sugar was 8.55 rupees lower at 3,005.20 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.
($1 = 62.8350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
