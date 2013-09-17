MUMBAI, Sept 17 Indian sugar futures extended losses on Tuesday, trading near their lowest level in six weeks, weighed by expectations of higher supplies from the new crop.

* India's sugar output is expected to be 25 million tonnes in the season starting in October, up from a previous forecast of 23.7 million tonnes, as heavy monsoon rains have helped boost yields of the unharvested cane crop, a leading industry body said on Monday.

* "Sufficient sugar is available in the market and we are looking at higher production as well," said Nalini Rao, an analyst with India Infoline, explaining the decline in sugar prices.

* The key October contract was 0.54 percent lower at 2,953 rupees ($47.00) per 100 kg at 0933 GMT on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, after hitting a low of 2,952 rupees, a level last seen on July 30.

* Sugar may witness a further correction till 2,900 rupees, said Rao.

* Spot sugar was 8.55 rupees lower at 3,005.20 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

($1 = 62.8350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)