MUMBAI, Sept 18 Indian sugar extended losses to hit their lowest level in more than five months, weighed by expectations of higher supplies from the new crop.

* India's sugar output is expected to be 25 million tonnes in the season starting October, up from a previous forecast of 23.7 million tonnes, as heavy monsoon rains have helped boost yields of the unharvested cane crop, a leading industry body said on Monday.

* "Overall supply situation would weigh on prices," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with Inditrade Derivatives and commodities, adding selling is advised at 2,950 rupees, with a target of 2,900 rupees, with a stop loss at 2,980 rupees.

* The key October contract was 0.61 percent lower at 2,931 rupees per 100 kg at 1014 GMT on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, after hitting a low of 2,924 rupees, a level last seen on April 17.

* Spot sugar was flat at 3,009.15 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)