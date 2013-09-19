MUMBAI, Sept 19 Indian sugar futures edged higher on Thursday from their lowest level in 15 months hit earlier in the session, on bargain buying at support levels, though prospects of higher production continued to weigh on prices.

* India's sugar output is expected to be 25 million tonnes in the season starting October, up from a previous forecast of 23.7 million tonnes, as heavy monsoon rains have helped boost yields of the unharvested cane crop, a leading industry body said on Monday.

* "There won't much upside seen in sugar prices, after the upward production revision by ISMA," said Nalini Rao, an analyst with India Infoline.

* Sugar may trade in the range 2,915-2,955 rupees for the next two sessions, said Rao.

* The key October contract was 0.14 percent higher at 2,930 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, after hitting a low of 2,916 rupees, a level last seen on June 20, 2012.

* Spot sugar was 5.80 rupees lower at 3,003.35 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)