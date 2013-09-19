MUMBAI, Sept 19 Indian sugar futures edged
higher on Thursday from their lowest level in 15 months hit
earlier in the session, on bargain buying at support levels,
though prospects of higher production continued to weigh on
prices.
* India's sugar output is expected to be 25 million tonnes
in the season starting October, up from a previous forecast of
23.7 million tonnes, as heavy monsoon rains have helped boost
yields of the unharvested cane crop, a leading industry body
said on Monday.
* "There won't much upside seen in sugar prices, after the
upward production revision by ISMA," said Nalini Rao, an analyst
with India Infoline.
* Sugar may trade in the range 2,915-2,955 rupees for the
next two sessions, said Rao.
* The key October contract was 0.14 percent higher
at 2,930 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange, after hitting a low of 2,916 rupees, a
level last seen on June 20, 2012.
* Spot sugar was 5.80 rupees lower at 3,003.35 rupees per
100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)