* Exec says co's western offshore asset Daman will start producing gas from April onwards
NEW DELHI, Sept 20 India's sugar futures edged up on Friday, extending gains from the previous session on estimates that mills will export up to 3 million tonnes of the sweetener from the new season starting on Oct. 1.
* AT 0835 GMT, the key October contract was 0.07 percent higher at 2,932 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.
* India's sugar output is expected to be 25 million tonnes in the season starting October, up from a previous forecast of 23.7 million tonnes, as heavy monsoon rains have helped boost yields of the unharvested cane crop, a leading industry body said on Monday.
* India could export as much as 3 million tonnes of sugar in the season beginning October to get rid of excess supply, capitalising on rising demand from Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Africa.
* India's carry-over stocks of sugar on Oct. 1 may jump to 8 million tonnes from 6.2 million a year earlier.
* "After a long time, there are forecasts of exports of a substantial quantity and that has lent some support to sugar," said a New Delhi-based trader with the Indian unit of a global trading company.
* In 2012/13, mills could export only a small amount of sugar due to lower global prices.
* Spot sugar was 1.65 rupees lower at 3,208.35 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Says unit#2 of 250 MW of Bhartiya Rail Bijlee Company Limited (BRBCL-a subsidiary of NTPC Limited) has been commissioned
LONDON, April 4 The muted start to the second quarter continued on Tuesday as European shares edged up, helped by gains in oil-related stocks and miners, though weakness in the autos sector weighed.