MUMBAI Oct 14 Indian sugar futures edged lower
on Monday, weighed down by ample supplies in the domestic
market, though an improvement in festive demand kept the
downside limited.
* India's carry-forward sugar stocks on Oct. 1 were
estimated at 8 million tonnes, up from 6.2 million tonnes a year
earlier.
* "Overall the trend is bearish as crushing will start and
production estimate has been revised on the higher side," said
Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with Inditrade Derivatives &
Commodities.
* The key November contract was down 0.14 percent at
2,886 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX). It fell to 2,877 rupees on Oct.
12, the lowest level since June 19, 2012.
* Selling is advised at 2,880 rupees, for a target of 2,860
rupees, with a stop loss of 2,895 rupees, said Reddy.
* India will celebrate Diwali in the first week of November.
Sugar demand usually rises during this period.
* India's sugar output is expected to be 25 million tonnes
in the new season that started on Oct. 1, higher than the
estimated demand of 23 million tonnes per annum, said a leading
industry body.
* Spot sugar edged down 3.60 rupees to 2,906.05 rupees per
100 kg at the Kolhapur market in top producing Maharashtra
state.
