MUMBAI Oct 14 Indian sugar futures edged lower on Monday, weighed down by ample supplies in the domestic market, though an improvement in festive demand kept the downside limited.

* India's carry-forward sugar stocks on Oct. 1 were estimated at 8 million tonnes, up from 6.2 million tonnes a year earlier.

* "Overall the trend is bearish as crushing will start and production estimate has been revised on the higher side," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with Inditrade Derivatives & Commodities.

* The key November contract was down 0.14 percent at 2,886 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX). It fell to 2,877 rupees on Oct. 12, the lowest level since June 19, 2012.

* Selling is advised at 2,880 rupees, for a target of 2,860 rupees, with a stop loss of 2,895 rupees, said Reddy.

* India will celebrate Diwali in the first week of November. Sugar demand usually rises during this period.

* India's sugar output is expected to be 25 million tonnes in the new season that started on Oct. 1, higher than the estimated demand of 23 million tonnes per annum, said a leading industry body.

* Spot sugar edged down 3.60 rupees to 2,906.05 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in top producing Maharashtra state. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)