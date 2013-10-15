MUMBAI Oct 15 Indian sugar futures rose on Tuesday from their lowest level in 16 months as demand improved slightly due to festivals, though gains were capped by surplus supplies that some industry officials fear cash-crunched mills would dump at lower prices.

* The country started the new sugar marketing year on Oct. 1 with carry-forward stocks of 8 million tonnes. On top of it, India is expected to produce 25 million tonnes this year, compared with a demand of 23 million tonnes.

* The key November contract was up 0.24 percent at 2,888 rupees ($46.98) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange at 0921 GMT. It fell to 2,876 rupees in the previous session, the lowest since June 19, 2012.

* "Due to Diwali, demand is improving, but supplies are still in excess. Mills in Maharashtra are floating tenders almost every day to sell sugar," said a Kolhapur-based dealer.

* Spot sugar edged down 7 rupees to 2,900 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in top producing Maharashtra state.

* India will celebrate the Hindu festival of Diwali in the first week of November. Sugar demand from bulk consumers usually rises ahead of Diwali.

* "In Uttar Pradesh, mills are under tremendous pressure to clear farmers' arrears. They are gradually cutting prices," said the dealer.

* Sugar mills in Uttar Pradesh, the country's second-biggest producer, owe cane farmers nearly 24 billion rupees for the previous crushing season ended on Sept. 30, according to industry estimates.

* A jump in sugar refining capacity in Asia and Africa is set to help India boost exports of the raw variety and reduce the world's No. 2 producer's bulging stocks.

* Struggling sugar mills in India are seeking solace in producing ethanol from crushing sugar cane, as the government ramps up pressure on oil retailers to cut fossil fuel imports by blending gasoline with the biofuel. ($1 = 61.4750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)