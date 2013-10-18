MUMBAI Oct 18 Indian sugar futures rose on
Friday on improvement in local demand due to a key festival and
as mills signed deals to export raw sugar that could help in
trimming the inventory.
* Indian traders have struck deals to export about 175,000
tonnes of raw sugar for December-January delivery, marking their
first sale in the new season started on Oct.1
* "Sentiments are changing due to export deals. Inventory
can go down if mills sign a few more deals. Local demand is also
rising due to Diwali," said Subhranil Dey, an analyst with SMC
Comtrade.
* India started the new sugar marketing year with
carry-forward stocks of 8.8 million tonnes. In addition, it is
expected to produce 25 million tonnes this year, compared with a
demand of 23 million tonnes.
* The country will celebrate the Hindu festival of Diwali in
the first week of November. Sugar demand from bulk consumers
usually rises ahead of Diwali.
* The key November contract was up 0.21 percent at
2,897 rupees ($47.27) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange at 0853 GMT. It fell to 2,876 rupees
earlier this week, the lowest since June 19, 2012.
* Spot sugar edged up 2 rupees to 2,882 rupees per 100 kg at
the Kolhapur market in the top producing Maharashtra state.
* A jump in sugar refining capacity in Asia and Africa is
set to help India boost exports of the raw variety and reduce
the world's No. 2 producer's bulging stocks.
* Struggling sugar mills in India are seeking solace in
producing ethanol from crushing sugar cane, as the government
ramps up pressure on oil retailers to cut fossil fuel imports by
blending gasoline with the biofuel.
($1 = 61.2850 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)