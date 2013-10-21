MUMBAI Oct 21 Indian sugar futures were treading water on Monday after hitting their lowest level in 16 months as bargain buying driven by festive and export demand offset ample supplies.

* The key December contract was down 0.03 percent at 2,895 rupees ($47.27) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange at 0934 GMT, after falling to 2,850 rupees earlier, the lowest level since June 13, 2012.

* "Diwali demand is lower than usual. Mills are under pressure to generate liquidity. They want to sell as much sugar they can before the start of crushing season," said Mukesh Kuvadia, secretary of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* The country will celebrate the Hindu festival of Diwali in the first week of November. Sugar demand from bulk consumers usually rises ahead of Diwali.

* India started the new sugar marketing year with carry-forward stocks of 8.8 million tonnes. In addition, it is expected to produce 25 million tonnes this year, compared with a demand of 23 million tonnes.

* Indian traders have struck deals to export about 175,000 tonnes of raw sugar for December-January delivery, marking their first sale in the new season started on Oct.1

* A pick up in exports can help mills in trimming inventory and can support prices, dealers said.

* Spot sugar was up a rupee at 2,880 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in the top producing Maharashtra state.

* A jump in sugar refining capacity in Asia and Africa is set to help India boost exports of the raw variety and reduce the world's No. 2 producer's bulging stocks.

* In New York, raw sugar futures spiked to a one-year high on Friday after a fire engulfed four warehouses in Brazil's Santos port, jeopardizing a fifth of monthly exports from the top producer's main terminal. ($1 = 61.2450 rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)