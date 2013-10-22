Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
MUMBAI Oct 22 Indian sugar futures were steady on Tuesday as hopes of a pick-up in exports offset surplus supplies and lower-than-expected festive season demand.
* The key December contract was down 0.07 percent at 2,892 rupees ($47.02) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange at 0859 GMT. It fell to 2,850 rupees in the previous session, the lowest level since June 13, 2012.
* "In the last few days, demand has improved due to Diwali but it is less than expected. It may improve in the coming days," said a dealer based in the Vashi market, near Mumbai.
* The country will celebrate the Hindu festival of Diwali in the first week of November. Sugar demand from bulk consumers usually rises ahead of Diwali.
* India started the new sugar marketing year with carry-forward stocks of 8.8 million tonnes. In addition, it is expected to produce 25 million tonnes this year, compared with a demand of 23 million tonnes.
* A pick-up in exports can help mills in trimming inventory and can support prices, dealers said.
* Indian traders have struck deals to export about 175,000 tonnes of raw sugar for December-January delivery, marking their first sale in the new season started on Oct.1
* Spot sugar was down 2 rupees at 2,870 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in the top producing Maharashtra state. ($1 = 61.5000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.