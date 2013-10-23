MUMBAI Oct 23 Indian sugar futures eased on
Wednesday on higher supplies as mills aggressively sold stocks
to settle cane farmers' arrears.
* The key December contract was down 0.24 percent at
2,885 rupees ($46.79) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange at 0931 GMT. It fell to 2,850 rupees
earlier this week, the lowest level since June 13, 2012.
* "Mills are aggressively selling sugar. They need money to
clear farmers' arrears. Besides there is fear that sugar prices
might drop sharply after Diwali," said Ashwini Bansod, a senior
analyst at Phillip Commodities India Pvt Ltd.
* The country will celebrate the Hindu festival of Diwali in
the first week of November. Sugar demand from bulk consumers
usually rises ahead of Diwali.
* Sugar mills in India owe cane farmers 40 billion rupees
for the 2012/13 crushing season that ended on Sept. 30.
* India started the new sugar marketing year with
carry-forward stocks of 8.8 million tonnes. In addition, it is
expected to produce 25 million tonnes this year, compared with a
demand of 23 million tonnes.
* A pick-up in exports can help mills in trimming inventory
and can support prices, dealers said.
* Indian traders have struck deals to export about 175,000
tonnes of raw sugar for December-January delivery, marking their
first sale in the new season started on Oct.1
* Spot sugar was up 9 rupees at 2,885 rupees per 100 kg at
the Kolhapur market in the top producing Maharashtra state.
($1 = 61.6600 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)