MUMBAI Oct 23 Indian sugar futures eased on Wednesday on higher supplies as mills aggressively sold stocks to settle cane farmers' arrears.

* The key December contract was down 0.24 percent at 2,885 rupees ($46.79) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange at 0931 GMT. It fell to 2,850 rupees earlier this week, the lowest level since June 13, 2012.

* "Mills are aggressively selling sugar. They need money to clear farmers' arrears. Besides there is fear that sugar prices might drop sharply after Diwali," said Ashwini Bansod, a senior analyst at Phillip Commodities India Pvt Ltd.

* The country will celebrate the Hindu festival of Diwali in the first week of November. Sugar demand from bulk consumers usually rises ahead of Diwali.

* Sugar mills in India owe cane farmers 40 billion rupees for the 2012/13 crushing season that ended on Sept. 30.

* India started the new sugar marketing year with carry-forward stocks of 8.8 million tonnes. In addition, it is expected to produce 25 million tonnes this year, compared with a demand of 23 million tonnes.

* A pick-up in exports can help mills in trimming inventory and can support prices, dealers said.

* Indian traders have struck deals to export about 175,000 tonnes of raw sugar for December-January delivery, marking their first sale in the new season started on Oct.1

* Spot sugar was up 9 rupees at 2,885 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in the top producing Maharashtra state.

($1 = 61.6600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)