UPDATE 7-'Right time' to use huge bomb in Afghanistan - U.S. general
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
MUMBAI Oct 24 Indian sugar futures were treading water on Thursday as a slight improvement in spot demand due to a festival offset higher carry-forward stocks and forecasts of bumper production.
* The key December contract was unchanged 2,887 rupees ($46.87) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange at 0831 GMT. It fell to 2,850 rupees on Oct. 21, the lowest level since June 13, 2012.
* "Demand from bulk consumers has increased due to Diwali, but supplies have also risen. In fact, the market is oversupplied. Mills are competing among themselves to sell stocks," said a dealer from the Vashi market near Mumbai.
* India will celebrate the Hindu festival of Diwali in the first week of November. Sugar demand from bulk consumers usually rises ahead of Diwali.
* Spot sugar was up 9 rupees at 2,878 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in the top producing Maharashtra state.
* India started the new sugar marketing year with carry-forward stocks of 8.8 million tonnes. In addition, it is expected to produce 25 million tonnes this year, compared with a demand of 23 million tonnes.
* A pick-up in exports can help mills in trimming inventory and can support prices, dealers said.
* Indian traders have struck deals to export about 175,000 tonnes of raw sugar for December-January delivery, marking their first sale in the new season started on Oct. 1. ($1 = 61.6000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
BANGALORE, Apr 14The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34300 ICS-201(B22mm) 35300 ICS-102(B22mm) 29300 ICS-103(23mm) 33700 ICS-104(24mm) 38000 ICS-202(26mm) 43800 ICS-105(26mm) 37200 ICS-105CS(26mm) 38000 ICS-105(27mm)