MUMBAI Oct 24 Indian sugar futures were treading water on Thursday as a slight improvement in spot demand due to a festival offset higher carry-forward stocks and forecasts of bumper production.

* The key December contract was unchanged 2,887 rupees ($46.87) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange at 0831 GMT. It fell to 2,850 rupees on Oct. 21, the lowest level since June 13, 2012.

* "Demand from bulk consumers has increased due to Diwali, but supplies have also risen. In fact, the market is oversupplied. Mills are competing among themselves to sell stocks," said a dealer from the Vashi market near Mumbai.

* India will celebrate the Hindu festival of Diwali in the first week of November. Sugar demand from bulk consumers usually rises ahead of Diwali.

* Spot sugar was up 9 rupees at 2,878 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in the top producing Maharashtra state.

* India started the new sugar marketing year with carry-forward stocks of 8.8 million tonnes. In addition, it is expected to produce 25 million tonnes this year, compared with a demand of 23 million tonnes.

* A pick-up in exports can help mills in trimming inventory and can support prices, dealers said.

* Indian traders have struck deals to export about 175,000 tonnes of raw sugar for December-January delivery, marking their first sale in the new season started on Oct. 1. ($1 = 61.6000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)