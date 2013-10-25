MUMBAI Oct 25 Indian sugar futures fell on Friday on ample supplies due to surplus production for three straight years, though a slight pick-up in demand due to an upcoming festival limited the downside.

* The key December contract was down 0.17 percent at 2,870 rupees ($46.73) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange at 0913 GMT. It fell to 2,850 rupees on Oct. 21, its lowest level since June 13, 2012.

* India started the new sugar marketing year with carry-forward stocks of 8.8 million tonnes. In addition, it is expected to produce 25 million tonnes this year, compared with a demand of 23 million tonnes.

* "Bulk buyers are not actively buying as there is a glut. They are maintaining lower inventory," said Prasoon Mathur, a senior analyst with brokerage Religare Commodities.

* India will celebrate the Hindu festival of Diwali in the first week of November. Sugar demand from bulk consumers usually rises ahead of Diwali.

* Spot sugar was up 1 rupee at 2,878 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in top producing Maharashtra state.

* A pick-up in exports can help mills in trimming inventory and can support prices, dealers said.

* Indian traders have struck deals to export about 175,000 tonnes of raw sugar for December-January delivery, marking their first sale in the new season started on Oct. 1.

* A dispute over sugarcane prices between Indian farmers and mills may curb sugar exports from the world's second-biggest producer, delay crushing in the new season and even trigger bankruptcies. ($1 = 61.4175 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)