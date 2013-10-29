MUMBAI Oct 29 Indian sugar futures fell on Tuesday as cash-strapped mills increased supplies that outstripped festive demand.

* Higher carry-forward stocks and a forecast for surplus production for a fourth straight year also weighed on sentiment.

* The key December contract was down 0.42 percent at 2,856 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange at 1036 GMT. It fell to 2,850 rupees on Oct. 21, its lowest level since June 13, 2012.

* "Sugar mills in Uttar Pradesh badly need money to settle cane arrears. The only option with them is to sell sugar stocks at whatever price they can get," said a member of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* Mills in Uttar Pradesh, India's second biggest sugar producer, owe farmers around 24 billion rupees ($390 million), according to industry estimates.

* India started the new sugar marketing year with carry-forward stocks of 8.8 million tonnes. It is expected to produce 25 million tonnes this year against a demand of 23 million tonnes.

* India will celebrate the Hindu festival of Diwali in the first week of November. Sugar demand from bulk consumers usually rises ahead of Diwali.

* Spot sugar was up 6 rupees at 2,885 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

* A pickup in exports could help mills in trimming inventory and support prices, dealers said.

* Indian traders have struck deals to export about 175,000 tonnes of raw sugar for December-January delivery, marking their first sale in the new season that started on Oct. 1.

* A dispute over sugar cane prices between Indian farmers and mills may curb sugar exports from the world's second-biggest producer, delay crushing in the new season and even trigger bankruptcies. ($1 = 61.5050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)