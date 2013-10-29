MUMBAI Oct 29 Indian sugar futures fell on
Tuesday as cash-strapped mills increased supplies that
outstripped festive demand.
* Higher carry-forward stocks and a forecast for surplus
production for a fourth straight year also weighed on sentiment.
* The key December contract was down 0.42 percent at
2,856 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange at 1036 GMT. It fell to 2,850 rupees on
Oct. 21, its lowest level since June 13, 2012.
* "Sugar mills in Uttar Pradesh badly need money to settle
cane arrears. The only option with them is to sell sugar stocks
at whatever price they can get," said a member of the Bombay
Sugar Merchants Association.
* Mills in Uttar Pradesh, India's second biggest sugar
producer, owe farmers around 24 billion rupees ($390 million),
according to industry estimates.
* India started the new sugar marketing year with
carry-forward stocks of 8.8 million tonnes. It is expected to
produce 25 million tonnes this year against a demand of 23
million tonnes.
* India will celebrate the Hindu festival of Diwali in the
first week of November. Sugar demand from bulk consumers usually
rises ahead of Diwali.
* Spot sugar was up 6 rupees at 2,885 rupees per 100 kg at
the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.
* A pickup in exports could help mills in trimming inventory
and support prices, dealers said.
* Indian traders have struck deals to export about 175,000
tonnes of raw sugar for December-January delivery, marking their
first sale in the new season that started on Oct. 1.
* A dispute over sugar cane prices between Indian farmers
and mills may curb sugar exports from the world's second-biggest
producer, delay crushing in the new season and even trigger
bankruptcies.
($1 = 61.5050 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)