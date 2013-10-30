MUMBAI Oct 30 Indian sugar futures were treading water on Wednesday after falling to their lowest level in 16-1/2 months as bargain buying offset ample supplies and sluggish demand from bulk consumers.

* The key December contract was unchanged at 2,852 rupees ($46.46) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange at 0852 GMT. It fell to 2,847 rupees earlier, its lowest since June 13, 2012.

* "Many mills, especially from Uttar Pradesh, are dumping sugar in the market. They need money to settle cane arrears. They are reducing prices almost every day, but festive demand is lower than usual," said a Mumbai-based dealer.

* Mills in Uttar Pradesh, India's second biggest sugar producer, owe farmers around 24 billion rupees, according to industry estimates.

* India will celebrate the Hindu festival of Diwali in the first week of November. Sugar demand from bulk consumers usually rises ahead of Diwali.

* India started the new sugar marketing year with carry-forward stocks of 8.8 million tonnes. It is expected to produce 25 million tonnes this year against a demand of 23 million tonnes.

* Spot sugar fell 9 rupees to 2,876 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

* A pickup in exports could help mills in trimming inventory and support prices, dealers said.

* Indian traders have struck deals to export about 175,000 tonnes of raw sugar for December-January delivery, marking their first sale in the new season that started on Oct. 1.

* A dispute over sugar cane prices between Indian farmers and mills may curb sugar exports from the world's second-biggest producer, delay crushing in the new season and even trigger bankruptcies. ($1 = 61.3900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)