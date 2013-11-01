MUMBAI Nov 1 Indian sugar futures eased on
Friday on sluggish demand from bulk consumers and higher
supplies, though buying at lower levels limited the downside.
* The key December contract was down 0.21 percent at
2,844 rupees ($46.28) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange at 0852 GMT. It fell to 2,841 rupees in the
previous session, its lowest since June 13, 2012.
* "Bulk consumers have almost covered their requirement for
festival. They will be buying less in coming weeks," said an
official with a co-operative sugar miller based in Satara,
Maharashtra.
* "Cold drink and ice cream makers would also trim buying as
we are heading towards winter season."
* Indians have started celebrating the Hindu festival of
Diwali from Friday. Sugar demand from bulk consumers usually
rises ahead of Diwali.
* India started the new sugar marketing year with
carry-forward stocks of 8.8 million tonnes. It is expected to
produce 25 million tonnes this year against a demand of 23
million tonnes.
* Spot sugar eased 3 rupees to 2,860 rupees per 100 kg at
the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.
* A dispute over sugar cane prices between Indian farmers
and mills may curb sugar exports from the world's second-biggest
producer, delay crushing in the new season and even trigger
bankruptcies.
($1 = 61.4550 rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)