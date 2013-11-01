MUMBAI Nov 1 Indian sugar futures eased on Friday on sluggish demand from bulk consumers and higher supplies, though buying at lower levels limited the downside.

* The key December contract was down 0.21 percent at 2,844 rupees ($46.28) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange at 0852 GMT. It fell to 2,841 rupees in the previous session, its lowest since June 13, 2012.

* "Bulk consumers have almost covered their requirement for festival. They will be buying less in coming weeks," said an official with a co-operative sugar miller based in Satara, Maharashtra.

* "Cold drink and ice cream makers would also trim buying as we are heading towards winter season."

* Indians have started celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali from Friday. Sugar demand from bulk consumers usually rises ahead of Diwali.

* India started the new sugar marketing year with carry-forward stocks of 8.8 million tonnes. It is expected to produce 25 million tonnes this year against a demand of 23 million tonnes.

* Spot sugar eased 3 rupees to 2,860 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

* A dispute over sugar cane prices between Indian farmers and mills may curb sugar exports from the world's second-biggest producer, delay crushing in the new season and even trigger bankruptcies. ($1 = 61.4550 rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)