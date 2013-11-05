MUMBAI Nov 5 Indian sugar futures eased on Tuesday, and hit their lowest level in more than 16 months on sluggish demand from bulk consumers and higher supplies.

* India started the new sugar marketing year with carry-forward stocks of 8.8 million tonnes. It is expected to produce 25 million tonnes this year against a demand of 23 million tonnes.

* The key December contract was down 0.49 percent at 2,838 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange. It fell to 2,837 rupees earlier in the session, its lowest since June 12, 2012.

* "The trend is down in sugar as crushing season will start in 10-15 days," said Chwoda Reddy, a senior analyst with Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities.

* Selling is advised at 2,855, targeting 2,830 rupees, with a stop loss at 2,870 rupees, said Reddy.

* A dispute over sugarcane prices between Indian farmers and mills may curb sugar exports from the world's second-biggest producer, delay crushing in the new season and even trigger bankruptcies. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)