NEW DELHI Nov 6 Indian sugar futures fell on
Wednesday, as festive demand ebbs and supplies remain high
because of massive stocks with mills.
* At 1048 GMT, the key December contract was down
0.28 percent at 2,840 rupees per 100 kg on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange. On Tuesday, the contract had
touched 2,837 rupees, its lowest since June 12, 2012.
* "Overall demand was already weak and we can see some
further slackness as the festival season draws to a close," said
a New Delhi-based trader with a global trading company. "We see
this slackness in demand when supplies are higher."
* India started the new sugar marketing year with
carry-forward stocks of 8.8 million tonnes. The country is
expected to produce 25 million tonnes this year against a demand
of 23 million tonnes.
* A pick-up in exports could help mills in trimming
inventory and support prices, dealers said.
* Indian traders have struck deals to export about 175,000
tonnes of raw sugar for December-January delivery, marking their
first sale in the new season that started on Oct. 1.
* A dispute over sugarcane prices between farmers and mills
may curb exports from the world's second-biggest producer, delay
crushing in the new season and even trigger bankruptcies.
