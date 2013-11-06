NEW DELHI Nov 6 Indian sugar futures fell on Wednesday, as festive demand ebbs and supplies remain high because of massive stocks with mills.

* At 1048 GMT, the key December contract was down 0.28 percent at 2,840 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange. On Tuesday, the contract had touched 2,837 rupees, its lowest since June 12, 2012.

* "Overall demand was already weak and we can see some further slackness as the festival season draws to a close," said a New Delhi-based trader with a global trading company. "We see this slackness in demand when supplies are higher."

* India started the new sugar marketing year with carry-forward stocks of 8.8 million tonnes. The country is expected to produce 25 million tonnes this year against a demand of 23 million tonnes.

* A pick-up in exports could help mills in trimming inventory and support prices, dealers said.

* Indian traders have struck deals to export about 175,000 tonnes of raw sugar for December-January delivery, marking their first sale in the new season that started on Oct. 1.

* A dispute over sugarcane prices between farmers and mills may curb exports from the world's second-biggest producer, delay crushing in the new season and even trigger bankruptcies. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)