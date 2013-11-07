MUMBAI Nov 7 Indian sugar futures eased slightly on Thursday due to higher crushing and ample stocks in the domestic market.

* India started the new sugar marketing year with carry-forward stocks of 8.8 million tonnes. The country is expected to produce 25 million tonnes this year against a demand of 23 million tonnes.

* At 0929 GMT, the key December contract was down 0.25 percent at 2,836 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX). The contract touched 2,830 rupees, its lowest since June 13, 2012, on Wednesday.

* Selling is advised at 2,840 rupees, for a target of 2,820 rupees, with a stop loss of 2,855 rupees, said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities.

* Spot sugar eased 4.60 rupees to 2,873.95 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

* A pick-up in exports could help mills in trimming inventory and support prices, dealers said.

* Indian traders have struck deals to export about 175,000 tonnes of raw sugar for December-January delivery, marking their first sale in the new season that started on Oct. 1. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)