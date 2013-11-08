NEW DELHI Nov 8 Indian sugar futures rose
marginally on Friday, snapping a three-session losing streak,
but traders said the contract could fall again due to weak
fundamentals.
* At 1026 GMT, the key December contract was up 0.21
percent at 2,841 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange.
* "It is just a blip and prices will fall again due to
massive stocks lying with mills," said Mukesh Kuvadia, secretary
general of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.
* India started the new sugar marketing year with
carry-forward stocks of 8.8 million tonnes. The country is
expected to produce 25 million tonnes this year against a demand
of 23 million tonnes.
* A pick-up in exports could help mills in trimming
inventory and support prices, dealers said.
* Indian traders have struck deals to export about 175,000
tonnes of raw sugar for December-January delivery, marking their
first sale in the new season that started on Oct. 1.
* Spot sugar rose 20 rupees to 3,250.00 rupees per 100 kg at
the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.
* A dispute over sugarcane prices between farmers and mills
may curb exports from the world's second-biggest producer, delay
crushing in the new season and even trigger bankruptcies.
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Anand Basu)