NEW DELHI Nov 8 Indian sugar futures rose marginally on Friday, snapping a three-session losing streak, but traders said the contract could fall again due to weak fundamentals.

* At 1026 GMT, the key December contract was up 0.21 percent at 2,841 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* "It is just a blip and prices will fall again due to massive stocks lying with mills," said Mukesh Kuvadia, secretary general of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* India started the new sugar marketing year with carry-forward stocks of 8.8 million tonnes. The country is expected to produce 25 million tonnes this year against a demand of 23 million tonnes.

* A pick-up in exports could help mills in trimming inventory and support prices, dealers said.

* Indian traders have struck deals to export about 175,000 tonnes of raw sugar for December-January delivery, marking their first sale in the new season that started on Oct. 1.

* Spot sugar rose 20 rupees to 3,250.00 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

* A dispute over sugarcane prices between farmers and mills may curb exports from the world's second-biggest producer, delay crushing in the new season and even trigger bankruptcies. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Anand Basu)