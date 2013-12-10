MUMBAI Dec 10 Indian sugar futures fell on Tuesday due to subdued demand from bulk buyers amid ample supplies as the country is set to produce surplus sugar for a fourth straight year.

* At 1051 GMT, the key January contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.68 percent down at 2,763 rupees per 100 kg. It fell to 2,755 rupees on Dec. 10, the lowest since Nov. 2, 2011.

* "Mills across India have started crushing operations but local demand is still weak. Selling pressure is high in the market as mills have large carry-forward stocks," said Mukesh Kuvadia, secretary of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* Spot sugar fell 15.5 rupees to 2,867 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

* Sugar prices are expected to trade weak in the near term, Kuvadia said.

* India is considering cheap loans and incentives to sugar companies for production of raw varieties as part of efforts to help the beleaguered mills, the country's farm minister said on Friday. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)