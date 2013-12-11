NEW DELHI Dec 11 Indian sugar futures fell on Wednesday as supplies picked up after mills agreed to start crushing cane, delayed by a month due to a price row with farmers.

Demand from bulk buyers, who consume 65 percent of the annual demand of 22-23 million tonnes a year, continues to be subdued.

* At 0958 GMT, the key January contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 0.25 percent at 2,761 rupees per 100 kg. It fell to 2,755 rupees on Dec. 10, the lowest since Nov. 2, 2011.

* "Mills have started crushing cane, adding to extra stocks. Mills are under pressure to liquidate stocks," said Mukesh Kuvadia, secretary of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* Spot sugar rose 1.65 rupees to 3,251 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

* Fundamentals suggest sugar will remain weak in the near term, Kuvadia said.

* India is considering cheap loans and incentives to sugar companies for production of raw varieties as part of efforts to help the beleaguered mills, the country's farm minister said on Friday. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)