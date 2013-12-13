NEW DELHI Dec 13 Indian sugar futures rose on Friday, recovering from a long losing streak, as export prospects brightened due to buoyant demand from countries such as Iran.

* At 1119 GMT, the key January contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 0.29 percent at 2,770 rupees per 100 kg.

* Mills have been swamped with massive stocks, as India is set to produce surplus sugar for a fourth year in a row.

* Worried over slumping prices and rising stocks, the government is considering giving mills as much as $1.17 billion in interest-free loans plus incentives to encourage them to produce raw sugar for export.

* India started the new sugar marketing year on Oct. 1 with carry-forward stocks of 8.8 million tonnes. It is expected to produce 25 million tonnes this year against a demand of 23 million tonnes.

* Iran has bought up to 100,000 tonnes of Indian raw sugar in rare deals as a wider number of foreign suppliers aim to sell Tehran agricultural commodities after last month's nuclear deal.

* "Obviously, there's some hope of exports now and that's the reason we see some rise in sugar, but let me tell you that fundamentals sill remain weak," said Mukesh Kuvadia, secretary of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* Demand from bulk buyers, who consume 65 percent of the annual demand of 22-23 million tonnes a year, continues to be subdued. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)