NEW DELHI Dec 13 Indian sugar futures rose on
Friday, recovering from a long losing streak, as export
prospects brightened due to buoyant demand from countries such
as Iran.
* At 1119 GMT, the key January contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 0.29
percent at 2,770 rupees per 100 kg.
* Mills have been swamped with massive stocks, as India is
set to produce surplus sugar for a fourth year in a row.
* Worried over slumping prices and rising stocks, the
government is considering giving mills as much as $1.17 billion
in interest-free loans plus incentives to encourage them to
produce raw sugar for export.
* India started the new sugar marketing year on Oct. 1 with
carry-forward stocks of 8.8 million tonnes. It is expected to
produce 25 million tonnes this year against a demand of 23
million tonnes.
* Iran has bought up to 100,000 tonnes of Indian raw sugar
in rare deals as a wider number of foreign suppliers aim to sell
Tehran agricultural commodities after last month's nuclear deal.
* "Obviously, there's some hope of exports now and that's
the reason we see some rise in sugar, but let me tell you that
fundamentals sill remain weak," said Mukesh Kuvadia, secretary
of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.
* Demand from bulk buyers, who consume 65 percent of the
annual demand of 22-23 million tonnes a year, continues to be
subdued.
