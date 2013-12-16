NEW DELHI Dec 16 Indian sugar futures fell on Monday, as new season supplies picked up and mills, already struggling with bulging stocks after surplus output in the past three years, came under pressure to sell the sweetener.

* At 0923 GMT, the key January contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 0.32 percent at 2,764 rupees per 100 kg.

* Mills have been swamped with massive stocks, as India is set to produce surplus sugar for a fourth year in a row.

* "Mills are under huge selling pressure because of massive stocks and to compound their woes, cane crushing is bumping up supplies," said Mukesh Kuvadia, secretary of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* Spot sugar was largely unchanged at 3,248.65 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra.

* India started the new sugar marketing year on Oct. 1 with carry-forward stocks of 8.8 million tonnes. It is expected to produce 25 million tonnes this year against a demand of 23 million tonnes.

* Worried over slumping prices and rising stocks, the government is considering giving mills as much as $1.17 billion in interest-free loans plus incentives to encourage them to produce raw sugar for export.

* Demand from bulk buyers, who consume 65 percent of the annual demand of 22-23 million tonnes a year, continues to be subdued.

* Iran has bought up to 100,000 tonnes of Indian raw sugar in rare deals as a wider number of foreign suppliers aim to sell Tehran agricultural commodities after last month's nuclear deal. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Sunil Nair)