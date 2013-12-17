BRIEF-Rajesh Exports gets new export order worth 8.87 bln rupees
* Says order procured from global importer from UAE Source text - (http://bit.ly/2o9OFCc) Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI Dec 17 Indian sugar futures edged up on Tuesday due to prospects of higher exports.
* The key January contract was up 0.04 percent at 2,766 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.
* Mills have exported 227,000 tonnes of sugar in the current season which began on Oct. 1, the Indian Sugar Mills Association said in a statement.
* "The fact that output is 50 percent lower so far in the season also pushed prices up," said Mukesh Kuvadia, secretary of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.
* Sugar production at Indian mills halved to 2.5 million tonnes between Oct. 1 and Dec. 15 from a year earlier, a leading industry body said on Tuesday, hurt by a price row between millers and farmers.
* Spot sugar was down 13.05 rupees at 3,233.75 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra.
* Mills have been swamped with massive stocks, as India is set to produce surplus sugar for a fourth year in a row.
* Worried over slumping prices and rising stocks, the government is considering giving mills as much as $1.17 billion in interest-free loans plus incentives to encourage them to produce raw sugar for export.
* India started the new sugar marketing year on Oct. 1 with carry-forward stocks of 8.8 million tonnes. It is expected to produce 25 million tonnes this year against a demand of 23 million tonnes.
* Iran has bought up to 100,000 tonnes of Indian raw sugar in rare deals as a wider number of foreign suppliers aim to sell Tehran agricultural commodities after last month's nuclear deal. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
