NEW DELHI Dec 18 Indian sugar futures fell on
Wednesday as the new season cane crushing in the top three sugar
producing states gathered momentum, bumping up supplies when
mills are already struggling with massive stocks.
* At 0939 GMT, the key January contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 0.4
percent at 2,755 rupees per 100 kg.
* Mills have been swamped with massive stocks, as India is
set to produce surplus sugar for the fourth year in a row.
* "Cane crushing in major producing states of Maharashtra,
Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka have gained speed and supplies have
gone up," said Mukesh Kuvadia, secretary of the Bombay Sugar
Merchants Association.
* Spot sugar was down 31.25 rupees per 100 kg to 3,202.50
rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra.
* India started the new sugar marketing year on Oct. 1 with
carry-forward stocks of 8.8 million tonnes. It is expected to
produce 25 million tonnes this year against a demand of 23
million tonnes.
* Worried over slumping prices and rising stocks, the
government is considering giving mills as much as $1.17 billion
in interest-free loans plus incentives to encourage them to
produce raw sugar for export.
* Demand from bulk buyers, who consume 65 percent of the
annual demand of 22-23 million tonnes a year, continues to be
subdued.
* Iran has bought up to 100,000 tonnes of Indian raw sugar in
rare deals as a wider number of foreign suppliers aim to sell
Tehran agricultural commodities after last month's nuclear deal.
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Anand Basu)