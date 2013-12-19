MUMBAI Dec 19 Indian sugar futures were steady
on Thursday as hopes the government would give incentives to
mills to produce raw sugar for exports offset ample stocks and a
pick-up in cane crushing.
* At 0958 GMT, the key January contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 0.07
percent at 2,761 rupees ($44.53) per 100 kg.
* Mills have been swamped with massive stocks, as India is
set to produce surplus sugar for the fourth year in a row.
* "Without government help it is difficult for mills to
export sugar. Every day prices are falling in the world market,"
said a Mumbai-based dealer.
* India's cabinet will consider interest-free loans to sugar
mills on Thursday, Farm Minister Sharad Pawar said, to help
mills pay government-set rates to cane growers at a time when
sugar prices have fallen.
* Worried over slumping prices and rising stocks, the
government is considering giving mills as much as $1.17 billion
in interest-free loans plus incentives to encourage them to
produce raw sugar for export.
* In overseas markets raw and white sugar quietly extended
losses to 3-1/2-year lows on Wednesday, falling deeper into
oversold territory as funds continued to sell a market weighed
down by surplus supplies.
* Spot sugar was down 7 rupees at 2,861 rupees per 100 kg at
the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra.
* India started the new sugar marketing year on Oct. 1 with
carry-forward stocks of 8.8 million tonnes. It is expected to
produce 25 million tonnes this year against a demand of 23
million tonnes.
* Demand from bulk buyers, who account for nearly 65 percent
of the total demand, continues to be subdued due to winter
season.
($1 = 62.0050 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)