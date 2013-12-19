MUMBAI Dec 19 Indian sugar futures were steady on Thursday as hopes the government would give incentives to mills to produce raw sugar for exports offset ample stocks and a pick-up in cane crushing.

* At 0958 GMT, the key January contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 0.07 percent at 2,761 rupees ($44.53) per 100 kg.

* Mills have been swamped with massive stocks, as India is set to produce surplus sugar for the fourth year in a row.

* "Without government help it is difficult for mills to export sugar. Every day prices are falling in the world market," said a Mumbai-based dealer.

* India's cabinet will consider interest-free loans to sugar mills on Thursday, Farm Minister Sharad Pawar said, to help mills pay government-set rates to cane growers at a time when sugar prices have fallen.

* Worried over slumping prices and rising stocks, the government is considering giving mills as much as $1.17 billion in interest-free loans plus incentives to encourage them to produce raw sugar for export.

* In overseas markets raw and white sugar quietly extended losses to 3-1/2-year lows on Wednesday, falling deeper into oversold territory as funds continued to sell a market weighed down by surplus supplies.

* Spot sugar was down 7 rupees at 2,861 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra.

* India started the new sugar marketing year on Oct. 1 with carry-forward stocks of 8.8 million tonnes. It is expected to produce 25 million tonnes this year against a demand of 23 million tonnes.

* Demand from bulk buyers, who account for nearly 65 percent of the total demand, continues to be subdued due to winter season. ($1 = 62.0050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)