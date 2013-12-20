MUMBAI Dec 20 Indian sugar futures edged higher
on Friday on bargain-buying, driven by hopes the government's
decision to provide interest-free loans to sugar mills will
limit distress sale in the market.
* Ample stocks and a pick-up in cane crushing capped the
upside.
* India's cabinet has approved a scheme of interest free
loans to sugar mills, Food Minister K.V. Thomas said on
Thursday, as part of a bail-out package to beleaguered mills.
* "Some mills are making distress sale in the market as they
need money to make cane payments. The government assistance can
reduce distress sale," said Ashok Jain, president of the Bombay
Sugar Merchants Association.
* At 0959 GMT, the key January contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.33 percent
at 2,769 rupees ($44.56) per 100 kg. It hit a low of 2,746
rupees on Dec. 12, the lowest level in more than two years.
* Mills have been swamped with massive stocks, as India is
set to produce surplus sugar for the fourth year in a row.
* In overseas markets, raw sugar futures were trading
up 1.73 percent after rising 1.6 percent in the previous session
as low prices drove buying.
* Spot sugar was up 3 rupees at 2,871 rupees per 100 kg at
the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra.
* India started the new sugar marketing year on Oct. 1 with
carry-forward stocks of 8.8 million tonnes. It is expected to
produce 25 million tonnes this year against a demand of 23
million tonnes.
* Demand from bulk buyers, who account for nearly 65 percent
of the total demand, continues to be subdued due to winter
season.
($1 = 62.1350 rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)