MUMBAI Dec 23 Indian sugar futures eased on
Monday on ample supplies and sluggish demand from bulk
consumers, although government measures to support the
cash-strapped industry limited the downside.
* The federal cabinet approved a scheme of interest-free
loans to sugar mills, Food Minister K.V. Thomas said on
Thursday, as part of a bail-out package to beleaguered mills.
* "Bulk consumers are hardly making any purchases. Demand
for their products has also gone down due to the winter season,"
said a dealer from the Vashi market, near Mumbai.
* Demand for sugar from bulk consumers like ice-cream and
cold drink makers usually drops during the winter.
* At 0923 GMT, the key January contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.29
percent at 2,761 rupees ($44.43) per 100 kg. It hit a low of
2,746 rupees on Dec. 12, the lowest level in more than two
years.
* Mills have been swamped with massive stocks, as India is
set to produce surplus sugar for the fourth year in a row.
* In overseas markets, raw sugar futures were trading
down 0.36 percent.
* Spot sugar was up 2 rupees at 2,877 rupees per 100 kg at
the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra.
* India started the new sugar marketing year on Oct. 1 with
carry-forward stocks of 8.8 million tonnes. It is expected to
produce 25 million tonnes this year against a demand of 23
million tonnes.
($1 = 62.1400 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)