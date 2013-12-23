MUMBAI Dec 23 Indian sugar futures eased on Monday on ample supplies and sluggish demand from bulk consumers, although government measures to support the cash-strapped industry limited the downside.

* The federal cabinet approved a scheme of interest-free loans to sugar mills, Food Minister K.V. Thomas said on Thursday, as part of a bail-out package to beleaguered mills.

* "Bulk consumers are hardly making any purchases. Demand for their products has also gone down due to the winter season," said a dealer from the Vashi market, near Mumbai.

* Demand for sugar from bulk consumers like ice-cream and cold drink makers usually drops during the winter.

* At 0923 GMT, the key January contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.29 percent at 2,761 rupees ($44.43) per 100 kg. It hit a low of 2,746 rupees on Dec. 12, the lowest level in more than two years.

* Mills have been swamped with massive stocks, as India is set to produce surplus sugar for the fourth year in a row.

* In overseas markets, raw sugar futures were trading down 0.36 percent.

* Spot sugar was up 2 rupees at 2,877 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra.

* India started the new sugar marketing year on Oct. 1 with carry-forward stocks of 8.8 million tonnes. It is expected to produce 25 million tonnes this year against a demand of 23 million tonnes. ($1 = 62.1400 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)