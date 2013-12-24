MUMBAI Dec 24 Indian sugar futures were treading water on Tuesday as government moves to support the cash-strapped industry offset surplus production and weak demand from bulk consumers.

* The federal cabinet approved a scheme of interest-free loans to sugar mills, Food Minister K.V. Thomas said last week, as part of a bail-out package for beleaguered mills.

* At 0855 GMT, the key January contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.07 percent at 2,772 rupees ($44.73) per 100 kg. It hit a low of 2,746 rupees on Dec. 12, the lowest level in more than two years.

* "Domestic prices won't rise unless mills export 3-4 million tonnes sugar and cut inventory. But exporting large quantities is difficult as prices in the world market are falling due to a glut," said a Mumbai-based dealer.

* New York raw sugar futures closed down 0.22 cent, or 1.3 percent on Monday, at 16.23 cents a lb on excess supplies.

* Demand for sugar from bulk consumers like ice-cream and cold drink makers usually drops during the winter.

* Mills have been swamped with massive stocks as India is set to produce surplus sugar for a fourth year in a row.

* Spot sugar was steady at 2,880 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra.

* India started the new sugar marketing year on Oct. 1 with carry-forward stocks of 8.8 million tonnes. It is expected to produce 25 million tonnes this year against a demand of 23 million tonnes. ($1 = 61.9750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)