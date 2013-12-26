MUMBAI Dec 26 Indian sugar futures rose on
Thursday to their highest level in more than a week on hopes the
government would help mills to export raw sugar, though forecast
of surplus production for the fourth straight year capped the
upside.
* The federal cabinet approved a scheme of interest-free
loans to sugar mills, Food Minister K.V. Thomas said last week,
as part of a bail-out package for beleaguered mills.
* "After giving interest-free loans, the government will now
consider providing some help to boost exports. Only exports can
trim inventory and harden local prices," said a sugar miller
based in Kolhapur, Maharashtra.
* At 0932 GMT, the key January contract was up 0.50
percent at 2,808 rupees ($45.35) per 100 kg on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange. It hit a high of 2,825
rupees earlier in the day, the highest level since Dec. 17.
* Spot sugar rose 2 rupees to 2,870 rupees per 100 kg at the
Kolhapur market in Maharashtra.
* Demand for sugar from bulk consumers like ice-cream and
cold drink makers usually drops during the winter.
* India started the new sugar marketing year on Oct. 1 with
carry-forward stocks of 8.8 million tonnes. It is expected to
produce 25 million tonnes this year against a demand of 23
million tonnes.
($1 = 61.9250 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)