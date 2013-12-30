MUMBAI Dec 30 Indian sugar futures were
treading water on Monday as ample supply and sluggish demand due
to a drop in temperature offset expectations that the government
would provide incentives to mills to produce raw sugar.
* At 0926 GMT, the key February contract was
unchanged at 2,789 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange.
* "There would be further reduction in demand from the
organised sector due to cold weather. Some mills might be forced
to give discounts," said Ashwini Bansod, a senior analyst at
Phillip Commodities India Pvt Ltd.
* Temperature has fallen below normal level in most parts of
the country, the weather department said on Monday.
* Demand for sugar from bulk consumers like ice-cream and
cold drink makers usually drops during the winter.
* Spot sugar was up 5 rupees at 2,862 rupees per 100 kg at
the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra.
* "The government policy to induce mills to produce raw
sugar can support prices in the longer term. It can ultimately
trim supply of white sugar in the local market," Bansod said.
* The government is likely to announce incentives for raw
sugar production this week, dealers said.
* The federal cabinet approved a scheme of interest-free
loans to sugar mills, Food Minister K.V. Thomas said earlier
this month, as part of a bail-out package for beleaguered mills.
* India started the new sugar marketing year on Oct. 1 with
carry-forward stocks of 8.8 million tonnes. It is expected to
produce 25 million tonnes this year against a demand of 23
million tonnes.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)