MUMBAI Jan 1 Indian sugar futures edged higher on Wednesday on hopes the government would provide financial assistance to mills to produce raw sugar for exports, although sluggish demand due to cold wave capped the upside.

* At 0913 GMT, the key January contract was up 0.46 percent at 2,821 rupees ($45.61) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* "The industry is expecting government would provide some kind of help for exports. Without help, mills can't pay farmers higher price for cane," said Sudha Acharya, a senior analyst at Kotak Commodity Services Ltd.

* The government is likely to announce incentives for raw sugar production this week, dealers said.

* India could soon boost exports of raw sugar at the expense of top suppliers Brazil and Thailand as the government looks likely to give cash-strapped mills financial help for production so they can pay farmers.

* Temperature has fallen below normal level in most parts of the country, the weather department said on Wednesday.

* Demand for sugar from bulk consumers like ice cream and cold drink makers usually drops during the winter.

* Spot sugar was down 4 rupees at 2,846 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra.

* India started the new sugar marketing year on Oct. 1 with carry-forward stocks of 8.8 million tonnes. It is expected to produce 25 million tonnes this year against a demand of 23 million tonnes. ($1 = 61.8550 rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)