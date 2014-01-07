MUMBAI Jan 7 Indian sugar futures fell on
Tuesday to their lowest in nearly three weeks on mounting
supplies, and sluggish demand due to the winter season.
* At 0838 GMT, the key February contract was down
0.22 percent at 2,759 rupees ($44.25) per 100 kg on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, after falling to 2,753
rupees earlier in the day, the lowest level since Dec. 19.
* "Sugar mills are consistently reducing prices to sell
quickly as much as they can. They need money for cane payments,"
said a Mumbai-based dealer.
* Mills usually pay farmers a large chunk of the cane price
immediately after harvest or within two weeks. The crushing
season has started and mills are buying cane from farmers.
* Temperature has fallen below normal in many parts of the
country, the weather department said on Tuesday.
* Demand for sugar from bulk consumers like ice-cream and
cold-drink makers usually drops during the winter.
* Spot sugar was down 2 rupees at 2,836 rupees per 100 kg at
the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra.
* The government was expected to announce sops for raw sugar
production last week, but has postponed it to Jan. 16, dealers
said.
* India could soon boost exports of raw sugar at the expense
of top suppliers Brazil and Thailand as the government looks
likely to give cash-strapped mills financial help for production
so they can pay farmers.
($1 = 62.3450 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)