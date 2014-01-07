MUMBAI Jan 7 Indian sugar futures fell on Tuesday to their lowest in nearly three weeks on mounting supplies, and sluggish demand due to the winter season.

* At 0838 GMT, the key February contract was down 0.22 percent at 2,759 rupees ($44.25) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, after falling to 2,753 rupees earlier in the day, the lowest level since Dec. 19.

* "Sugar mills are consistently reducing prices to sell quickly as much as they can. They need money for cane payments," said a Mumbai-based dealer.

* Mills usually pay farmers a large chunk of the cane price immediately after harvest or within two weeks. The crushing season has started and mills are buying cane from farmers.

* Temperature has fallen below normal in many parts of the country, the weather department said on Tuesday.

* Demand for sugar from bulk consumers like ice-cream and cold-drink makers usually drops during the winter.

* Spot sugar was down 2 rupees at 2,836 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra.

* The government was expected to announce sops for raw sugar production last week, but has postponed it to Jan. 16, dealers said.

* India could soon boost exports of raw sugar at the expense of top suppliers Brazil and Thailand as the government looks likely to give cash-strapped mills financial help for production so they can pay farmers. ($1 = 62.3450 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)