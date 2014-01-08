MUMBAI Jan 8 Indian sugar futures fell on Wednesday to their lowest in more than 26 months on rising supplies, subdued demand from bulk buyers and as a drop in overseas prices made signing new exports deals difficult.

* At 0924 GMT, the key February contract was down 0.94 percent at 2,734 rupees ($43.87) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, after falling to 2,731 rupees earlier in the day, the lowest level since Oct. 31, 2011.

* "Demand is weak due to the winter season, and mills want to increase sales. They need money to make cane payments. It may force some mills to make distress sale," said Ashwini Bansod, a senior analyst with Phillip Commodities India Pvt Ltd.

* Mills usually pay farmers a large chunk of the cane price immediately after harvest or within two weeks. The crushing season has started and mills are buying cane from farmers.

* Temperature has fallen below normal in many parts of the country, the weather department said on Tuesday.

* Demand for sugar from bulk consumers like ice-cream and cold-drink makers usually drops during the winter.

* Spot sugar was up 4 rupees at 2,830 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra.

* The government was expected to announce sops for raw sugar production last week, but has postponed it to Jan. 16, dealers said.

* India could soon boost exports of raw sugar at the expense of top suppliers Brazil and Thailand as the government looks likely to give cash-strapped mills financial help for production so they can pay farmers.

* New York raw sugar edged down 0.44 percent to 15.99 cents per lb, on good production prospects combined with slow demand. ($1 = 62.3200 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)