MUMBAI Jan 9 Indian sugar futures extended losses on Thursday to their lowest in more than 27 months, following losses in overseas markets and on rising supplies due to ongoing cane crushing.

* At 090 GMT, the key February contract was down 0.29 percent at 2,721 rupees ($43.77) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, after falling to 2,720 rupees earlier in the day, the lowest level since Oct. 5, 2011.

* "Supplies have outstripped demand in India and in the world market. Unless demand improves, prices will remain under pressure," said an analyst with SMC Comtrade.

* "Raw sugar prices are consistently falling in the world market. At the current level, Indian exports are not viable and without exports it is not possible to bring down the inventory," the analyst said.

* New York raw sugar prices slumped to a 3-1/2 year trough on Wednesday, extending a long-term downtrend on heavy technical selling and bearish options dealings.

* Temperature has fallen below normal in many parts of the country, the weather department said on Thursday.

* Demand for sugar from bulk consumers like ice-cream and cold-drink makers usually drops during the winter.

* Indian mills usually pay farmers a large chunk of the cane price immediately after harvest or within two weeks. As demand is weak, some mills are making distress sale in the market to make cane payments, dealers said.

* Spot sugar was down 5 rupees at 2,822 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra.

* The government was expected to announce sops for raw sugar production last week, but has postponed it to Jan. 16, dealers said.

* India could soon boost exports of raw sugar at the expense of top suppliers Brazil and Thailand as the government looks likely to give cash-strapped mills financial help for production so they can pay farmers. ($1 = 62.1700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)