MUMBAI Jan 10 Indian sugar futures were steady
on Friday after hitting their lowest in more than 27 months in
the previous session as bargain-buying offset losses in overseas
markets and ample supplies.
* At 0908 GMT, the key February contract was down
0.11 percent at 2,723 rupees ($43.87) per 100 kg on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, after falling to 2,706
rupees on Thursday, the lowest level since Sept. 29, 2011.
* "Bargain-buying capped the downside for the time being,
but fundamentals are quite bearish. The rupee is strengthening
and raw sugar prices are falling in the world market. Exports
are not possible at the current level," said a Mumbai-based
dealer.
* New York raw sugar futures prices dropped to a 3-1/2 year
low on Thursday in their biggest two-day rout since September,
extending a long-term downtrend on chart-based selling, currency
pressure, and excess supplies.
* The rupee rose on Friday. A stronger rupee trims
exporters' returns.
* Temperature has fallen below normal in many parts of the
country, the weather department said on Thursday.
* Demand for sugar from bulk consumers like ice-cream and
cold-drink makers usually drops during the winter.
* Indian mills usually pay farmers a large chunk of the cane
price immediately after harvest or within two weeks. As demand
is weak, some mills are making distress sale in the market to
make cane payments, dealers said.
* Spot sugar was up 1 rupee at 2,810 rupees per 100 kg at
the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra.
* The government was expected to announce sops for raw sugar
production last week, but has postponed it to Jan. 16, dealers
said.
($1 = 62.0650 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)